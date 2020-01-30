Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $285.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.14.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

