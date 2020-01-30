Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Ingevity by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ingevity by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Ingevity stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.