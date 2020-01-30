Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

