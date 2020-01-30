Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Republic Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $71,253,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

