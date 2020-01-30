Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 3.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.