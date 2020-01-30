Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

NYSE MA opened at $320.32 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $197.66 and a one year high of $327.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.94 and a 200 day moving average of $284.61. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

