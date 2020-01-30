Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $433.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.20.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

