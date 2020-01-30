Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Increased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 4.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $6,242,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $210.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

