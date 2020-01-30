Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $83.96 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

