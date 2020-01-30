Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

NYSE MCD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

