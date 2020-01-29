Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after buying an additional 842,644 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,840,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive
Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive
Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated
Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated
Dover Corp Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC
Dover Corp Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC
Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Novartis AG
Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Novartis AG
Court Place Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc
Court Place Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc
Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SEI Investments
Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SEI Investments


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report