Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.0% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after buying an additional 842,644 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,840,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

