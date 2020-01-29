Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. AFLAC makes up 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AFLAC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 245,370 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.