Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

