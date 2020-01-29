Court Place Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises approximately 2.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 113.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

