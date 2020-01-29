Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 4.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 406,463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.05 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

