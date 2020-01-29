Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

