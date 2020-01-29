Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 8,785 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day moving average is $171.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

