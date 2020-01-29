Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Steris comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $30,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 21.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

