Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

