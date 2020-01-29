Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 3,869 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $591.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.43 and its 200 day moving average is $550.90. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $395.26 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.71.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

