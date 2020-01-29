Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. VF comprises 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $35,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of VF by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.