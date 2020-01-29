Dearborn Partners LLC Has $38.25 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $38,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $236.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.42 and a 52-week high of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average is $226.78.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

