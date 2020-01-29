Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Centurylink were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $15,304,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

