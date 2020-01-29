Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 88,802 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 260,228 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 74,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.