5,725 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

