Dearborn Partners LLC Has $51.54 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $51,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $282.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.92 and a 200-day moving average of $257.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $283.69.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

