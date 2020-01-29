Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

