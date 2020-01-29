Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

