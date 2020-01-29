Dearborn Partners LLC Has $47.36 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.4% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $47,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 764,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 737,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $175.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

