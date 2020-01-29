Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

