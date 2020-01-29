Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 725 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052,972 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,920,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,496,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.