Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen stock opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

