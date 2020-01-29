Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.