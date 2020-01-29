Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

