Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,174.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

VIG stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

