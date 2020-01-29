Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

