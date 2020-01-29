Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5878 per share. This is an increase from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

