Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 355.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 829.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 125.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,232.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

