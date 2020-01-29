Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.