Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $3.25 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 125,678 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

