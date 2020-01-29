Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 94,701 BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

NYSE:BP opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.