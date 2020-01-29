Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 76,206 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Kohl’s comprises about 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kohl’s by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after buying an additional 207,143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 198,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

