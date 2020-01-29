Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 147,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Kroger accounts for 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,079,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,784,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

