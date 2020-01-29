Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.38 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average of $185.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.