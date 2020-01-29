iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.08 and a 52-week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

