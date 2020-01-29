Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.