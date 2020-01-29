Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,172 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.