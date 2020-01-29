Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 18,904 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,904 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

