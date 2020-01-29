Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 22,074 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1,478.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,074 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $196.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.83 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.14 and its 200 day moving average is $184.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

