Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.